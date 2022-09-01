Maryland Capital Management Sells 601 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.59. 2,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,391. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

