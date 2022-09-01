Maryland Capital Management Sells 685 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 14,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eaton by 96.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 156,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $136.77. 21,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

