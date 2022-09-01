Masari (MSR) Price Reaches $0.0054

Masari (MSR) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $90,803.06 and approximately $80.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Masari has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,106.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.73 or 0.07891798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00027789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00163230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00286252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00766559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.78 or 0.00580811 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

