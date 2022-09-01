Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 28.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.72. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.