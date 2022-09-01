Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $79.71. 156,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,413. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.72. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 27.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

