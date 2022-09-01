MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading Down 7%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.42. Approximately 4,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 739,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.
MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $21,036,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $11,155,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
