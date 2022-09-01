MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading Down 7%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.42. Approximately 4,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 739,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $21,036,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $11,155,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

