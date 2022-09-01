Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.30

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.08.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVY)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.