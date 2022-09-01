MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded down $19.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $835.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $822.47 and a 200-day moving average of $912.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.84 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

