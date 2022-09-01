Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Decreased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.