Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 4.1%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. 8,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,601,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $774.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

About Mersana Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 50,863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 618,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 546,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

