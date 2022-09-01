Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 4.1%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. 8,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,601,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $774.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.
Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
See Also
