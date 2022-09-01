Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%.
Mesoblast Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MESO opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $7.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MESO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesoblast (MESO)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.