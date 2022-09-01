Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MESO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesoblast Limited ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 864,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Mesoblast worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.