Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Increased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,732,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

