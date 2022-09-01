MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. MetLife comprises about 1.0% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in MetLife by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife Trading Down 0.5 %

MetLife Announces Dividend

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 81,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,687. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

