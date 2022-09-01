MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 103,797 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,797 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.07 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

