MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 38,483 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,483 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 87.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $244.41 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.90.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

