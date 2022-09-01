MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 44,391 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.44. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

