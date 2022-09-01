MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 64,477 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 64,477 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,198,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Shares of MU stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.