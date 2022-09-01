MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 28.2% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,134,460 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $373,722,000 after buying an additional 689,347 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.