MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,756 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

