MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $15.21 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $228.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

