MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $20.82 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,092 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

