MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

