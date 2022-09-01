Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $55.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

