Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.4 %

ARE stock opened at $153.40 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average is $170.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

