Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.83 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,766 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

EL stock opened at $254.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,716 shares of company stock worth $8,830,871. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

