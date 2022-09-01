Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.15 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 329,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $200.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.59 and its 200 day moving average is $218.83. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

