Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.67 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,392 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

