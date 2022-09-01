Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $5.38 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,788 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,654,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,957,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $68,183,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Mondelez International by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,619,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

