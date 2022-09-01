Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $6.35 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 118,822 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

