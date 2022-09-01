Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 14,819 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

Illumina stock opened at $201.64 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $471.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,360.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

