Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,765 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 27,823 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 161.3% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 111,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $194.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.42.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.