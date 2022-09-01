Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 12,333 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

CHTR stock opened at $412.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.53 and a 200 day moving average of $500.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

