MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 86,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,398,482 shares.The stock last traded at $10.35 and had previously closed at $10.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

