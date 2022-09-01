MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2,396.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 506,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 486,537 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 307,683 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 191,258 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CXE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,630. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

