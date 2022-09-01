Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $962,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $917.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

