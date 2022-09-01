Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) shares were down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mirvac Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Mirvac Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

