Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Model N Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MODN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $634,595 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Model N by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

