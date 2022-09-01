Molecular Future Hits 24-Hour Volume of $525,907.00 (MOF)

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Molecular Future has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Molecular Future coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Molecular Future has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $525,907.00 worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Molecular Future Coin Profile

MOF is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins. Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Molecular Future is www.molecular.cc.

Molecular Future Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

