Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Down to $7.09

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $6.80. Momentive Global shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 11,630 shares changing hands.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $239,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,099.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,983 shares of company stock worth $496,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $232,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Momentive Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

