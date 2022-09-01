Monetary Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

FPI stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 5,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,282. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $774.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,451.00 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

