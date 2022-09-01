Monetary Management Group Inc. Makes New $365,000 Investment in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,759,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after buying an additional 601,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,647,000 after buying an additional 361,012 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.23. 927,724 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

