Monetary Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 20.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in NiSource by 247.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,021,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.38. 12,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

