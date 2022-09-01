Monetary Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PPG traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $124.86. 4,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,399. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

