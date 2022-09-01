Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.75. 10,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

