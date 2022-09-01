Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,619. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

