Monetary Management Group Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 215,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,298,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,660,000 after acquiring an additional 330,502 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.19.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

