MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $322.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.15. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MongoDB by 8.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,081,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $675,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

