MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.35)-$(0.28) EPS.

MongoDB Stock Down 22.5 %

MDB traded down $72.76 on Thursday, hitting $250.10. 122,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,340. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $403.78.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

