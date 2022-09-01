MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.19)-$(0.16) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $300-303 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.60 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.47.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB traded down $73.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,340. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.15. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MongoDB by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.