MONK Achieves Market Cap of $253,281.54 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, MONK has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $253,281.54 and $22,940.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001873 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.